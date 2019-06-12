New Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Report Claims They Have a ‘Huge and Overwhelming Connection’

Both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially single and fans just can’t stop speculating if it was meant to be after the two starred in A Star Is Born.

There was no denying their connection on and off the screen, and when they performed “Shallow” together at one of Gaga’s concerts in Las Vegas and at the Oscars. Now, one source is saying Cooper has an “overwhelming connection” to the singer.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time,” the insider told PEOPLE.

Rumors of the two possibly being in love did not help either one of their relationships.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” the source said.

Cooper and his former girlfriend and model, Irina Shayk, had been together for four years and share their 2-year-old daughter together, Lea De Seine.

It’s unclear as to whether the rift of rumors or alleged romance had anything to do with the actor’s break up being that he and Shayk kept quiet about their relationship and out of the spotlight.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source said.

The rise of the popular film — which was nominated for eight Academy Awards — that Cooper directed, kept him more than busy in 2018.

When he attended the BAFTA awards, The Hangover actor accepted an award for best original music and then thanked his long time girlfriend for “putting up” with him while he kept busy with work.

“Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” he shared. “Thank you very much. Thank you.”

Despite the rumors, Cooper did make family a priority after the business calmed down. After award season sources said he spent “every day with his family” to make up for the time he wasn’t able to.

Gaga addressed the speculation after the announcement of their split, saying, “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw a love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a long song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”