Bradley Cooper’s Ex Wife Jennifer Esposito Gives Shady Response to Lady Gaga Romance Rumors

Did Bradley Cooper‘s ex-wife just shade him over the internet’s obsession with him and Lady Gaga? Jennifer Esposito took to Instagram to react to the rumors surrounding the co-stars of A Star Is Born.

Esposito, 45, who was married to Cooper, 44, for five months before filing for divorce in May 2007, commented on a joke David Spade made about her ex-husband following his steamy Oscars duet with Gaga.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f—ing?” Spade captioned a shot of the two of them singing across the piano from each other on Sunday night.

The NCIS actress then chimed in with a simple, “Ha.”

Fans speculated about a secret romance between Cooper and Gaga following the heavy eye contact-filled, cheek-to-cheek performance of “Shallow” that culminated in the two sharing a seat and a microphone, close enough to kiss.

It’s not the first time Esposito has spoken out about Cooper, whom she referred to as a “master manipulator” in her 2014 memoir, Jennifer’s Way.

“I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning — actually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags — but I ignored them because, honestly, I didn’t think the relationship was really going to go anywhere,” Esposito wrote. “He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn’t necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while.”

“We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime,” she continued. “It wasn’t all bad all the time, so I figured this was just my lot, and I took the good with the bad, even though the bad was extremely bad.”

Recalling the breakup, she wrote, “Within days, my relationship hit and all-time low, and within a week, it was over. Abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I’d come to expect from him, but this time, I did nothing but agree to end it.”

She told SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern in 2011 that their brief marriage was “just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it … Sometimes you just realize it.”

While Gaga and Cooper’s intimate duet seems to be the talk of the internet this week, a source told Us Weekly that Irina Shayk, Cooper’s girlfriend with whom he shares 23-month-old daughter Lea, wasn’t bothered in the least by their on-stage chemistry.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” the source said. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty