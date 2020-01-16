Bradley Cooper and ‘Bond’ Girl Ana De Armas Spark Romance Rumors

Bradley Cooper and the upcoming Bond girl last seen in Knives Out, Ana De Armas recently sparked romance rumors, when the pair were seen flirtatiously chatting with one another after a pre-Golden Globes luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel earlier this month. According to a source who spoke with Radar Online, “Bradley made a beeline for Ana and they chatted away for quite a while in the hotel lobby. They weren’t at all keen to rush off.” The outlet also shared some photos of the two smiling as they chatted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RadarOnline (@radaronline) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:28am PST

“He kept cracking jokes and had a huge grin on his face. Bradley seemed very taken with Ana and she was laughing a lot,” the source later said, adding that the pair seemed to be “in their own world” during their conversation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was clear there was tons of chemistry between them,” the insider said, also revealing the two hugged before Cooper ducked out of the event by exiting through a side door.

Notably, the two actors both previously appeared n the 2016 film, War Dogs — alongside Miles Teller and Jonah Hill — so it is also possible that their chat was simply a friendly conversation between two former co-stars.

In 2018, it was announced that Cooper has split from his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, with whom he shares custody of daughter Lea De Seine. In November, a source close to the pair told InTouch Weekly that they are not necessarily on good terms.

“While Irina and Bradley agreed to joint custody of [their daughter] Lea, they try to avoid each other at all costs and can’t bear to be under the same roof,” the source said.

“They’ll speak to make arrangements for their daughter, but that’s about as far as it goes,” the source added, then saying that the former couple “clashed on almost everything toward the end of the relationship, so to a certain extent Irina feels relieved to be free of all the drama. If it wasn’t for Lea, I doubt they’d be in touch at all.”

Ahead of their split, there were many reports that indicated Cooper and Shayk were only staying together for the sake of their daughter. “They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” a source told E! News just days prior to the separation announcement. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

Following the split, there were was much speculation that Cooper may have had a romantic relationship with his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, but she has vehemently denied the rumors.