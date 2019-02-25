Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga: Relive ‘Star Is Born’ Pair’s First Outing Together Ahead of Oscars

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both Oscar nominees, but the Star Is Born pair’s first outing together for the film was at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

During the end of August and beginning of September, Gaga and Cooper took the film to the major festival and their star-power had a huge impact.

While attending The 75th Venice International Film Festival, Cooper wore an classic black tuxedo, and Gaga wore an elaborate dress with light-pink feathers.

Around this time, the two began to gush over their working relationship with Gaga first making her famously viral speech about how Cooper saw a lot of potential in her.

“There could be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you. You just need one—and it was him,” she said, and then repeated in subsequent interview panels.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever had a closer artistic relationship than I have had with Bradley, a closer exchange,” she also said, as reported by Vanity Fair. “It meant a lot to me, and I think to both of us, that at the beginning of making this film we kind of shook hands literally and he said, ‘You are an actress.’ I said to him, ‘You are a musician.’ “

The outlet also noted how enamored Cooper was with Gaga, with the actor/director saying, “I can’t imagine having the courage to do it without her.”

“No actress can do musically what I needed Stefani to do in 42 days of shooting: I needed plutonium. And the plutonium in A Star Is Born is Stefani’s voice,” he later told W.

LADY GAGA IS ELECTRIFYING. Literally. I’m in Venice for the film festival and sitting in the audience at the premiere of “A Star is Born,” and the theater was just struck by lightning—no joke—and damaged the projection. And now we’re all waiting for it to start. ⚡️🇮🇹 — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) August 31, 2018

According to Delish, Cooper previously revealed that he knew as far back as 2016 that he wanted Gaga for the role after seeing her perform at an benefit concert in Los Angeles. “She leveled the entire room when she came out. It was insane,” he stated.

“I was at a cancer benefit with my mother. I really did not know Lady Gaga‘s music. They had a surprise musical guest, and Stefani came out with her hair slicked back,” he later elaborated.

