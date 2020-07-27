Brad Pitt's Relationship With Son Maddox Is Reportedly 'Nonexistent'

✖

It's no secret that Brad Pitt has had a strained relationship with his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt since a family argument that took place on a private jet. While it was reported at one point that the two were working on their relationship, it's now being said that there is no relationship between the father and son. "That relationship continues to be nonexistent," a source told Us Weekly.

Not only does Pitt not speak to his eldest son, but the insider also revealed that he doesn't speak to his 16-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, either. Despite this report, earlier this year one source told In Touch that "Maddox finally forgave his dad." It's unclear on where they stand now or if his son really did forgive him, but either way it will take time to fully repair their fallout. The insider said they are "slowly" working our their differences and attempting to heal their relationship.

Around the same time, Pitt was suppose to attend the 2020 BAFTAs in London on Feb. 2 but did not go when he found out Maddox would be back in Los Angles for a little while in hopes of spending some quality time together. "Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs," the source explained. "But at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him. And he's glad he did."

Their relationship has been strained since 2016 following an alleged blowout fight they had in front of other family members aboard a private jet. Ever since then, things have been rough between them, despite Angelina Jolie's efforts to help mend their relationship. Even as recent as 2019, when Maddox was asked if he thought his famous father would come visit him on his college campus at the Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, he tried his best to avoid the question saying, "Um, I don't know about that [...] what's happening."

In a recent interview with Vogue, Angelina spoke on why she got a divorce from Pitt and said that it's hard for her kids to see "lies" about them in the public, but she encourages them by reminding them they know their "own truth." "I separated for the wellbeing of my family," she said. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."