Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Posts Cryptic Quote Amid Angelina Jolie Legal Drama

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gear up to go back to court in October, Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Paturalski put up a cryptic quote. The German-born model took to Instagram to share a photo of her in an orange dress and while that caught attention, it was her caption that caught Pitt fans’ eyes. “Happy people don’t hate [three orange heart emojis].” she wrote as a caption according to Us Weekly.

It was confirmed only recently that the two have been dating, but according to a close source, the 27-year-old has been rather shy about their relationship. “It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation,” the insider told the outlet. “And Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops. Nicole is there a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.” The two have been spotted in Paris, France together and that’s when rumors started to swirl. The pair were seen dressed super casual while both sported face masks as they made their way to Pitt’s chateau in the South of France.

Pitt and Jolie are currently in a nasty custody battle over their six children: Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and their 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles,” an insider explained regarding Jolie’s wants when it comes to her and Pitt’s disagreement. “The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

That’s not the only issue Jolie has when it comes to the custody battle. She also tried to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk removed from the case, considering he has ties to the actor. The insider added that the “tension has escalated between Brad and Angelina with family therapy no longer taking place.” Pitt is requesting “50/50 joint physical and legal custody,” but Jolie “has been unagreeable.”

Meanwhile, Jolie isn’t the only tension Pitt has within their family. He’s been struggling for years to gain a relationship with their oldest son Maddox after a massive fallout the family had while aboard a private jet. It’s still unclear at this time what was said or what actually happened, but it was enough to tear the father and son apart, leaving Jolie to try and pick up the pieces.