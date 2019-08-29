Brad Pitt Reveals New Mysterious Bicep Tattoo and We Have Questions

Brad Pitt is showing off a new tattoo, causing fans to wonder if there’s a secret meaning to it. The 55-year-old was spotted in a short-sleeve T-shirt at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival, allowing the new ink on his right arm to peek through.

The black design depicts a tall, skinny man standing above what appears to be his smaller shadow. It could be a Benjamin Button reference, as one of the movie posters features the same concept but with an older man. But the most curious part of the new body art is its location — right next to an existing tattoo he got for his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Us Weekly reports that Pitt got the Jolie tattoo right before they tied the knot in 2014. Based off a 13th century romantic poem by Rumi, the script reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

The poem isn’t the only of Pitt’s tattoos dedicated to his ex. He also has Jolie’s birthday written on his torso, a large set of lines on his back that Jolie randomly drew one night, and a long, skinny cross on his right forearm that has initials for everyone in his family.

The tattoos dedicated to Jolie make up just a small bit out Pitt’s collective body art. In fact, he has another figure on his left forearm that looks quite similar to his new one: an outline representing Ötzi the Iceman — although unlike the new one, it’s completely hollow.

Pitt and Jolie are both reportedly legally deemed “single” amid their divorce proceedings, even though the divorce has not been officially finalized yet. It has been a full two years since their high-profile split, but thanks to complicated custody proceedings the divorce has not been finalized. But in April, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars filed papers to obtain a bifurcated judgment — meaning they can continue to negotiate their divorce settlement concerning custody of their children and their assets but effectively end the marriage.

Jolie filed for divorce back in September 2016 and the pair have quarreled over the custody of their six children since then. In December 2018, both Pitt and Jolie agreed to avoid going to trial over custody, reaching an agreement.

“Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “Over a period of the next six to eight weeks, the monitored visits will come to a conclusion. The children will immediately begin to have overnight visits with their father.”

The couple share Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Photo credit: Dominique Charriau / Contributor / Getty