Brad Pitt Reveals If He’s Really on Tinder Following Cheeky SAG Award Speech

In a shocking and disappointing twist, Brad Pitt is not on Tinder. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star confirmed he does not really use the dating app after joking about it during his Screen Actors Guild Award acceptance speech on Sunday. Pitt is officially single following his break-up with Angelina Jolie.

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt said at the very beginning of his speech at the SAG Awards. “Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pitt won the award for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also won the Golden Globe in the same category and is a frontrunner for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

An Extra reporter spoke with Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Thursday and asked Pitt if he really had a Tinder profile.

“Did you know that Tinder subscriptions went up like crazy because of you?” Pitt was asked.

“I’m not on it,” Pitt replied, via Page Six. “I’m not even really sure how it works. It just sounded funny to me.”

While Pitt is not on Tinder, other celebrities are using dating apps. For some, it can get a little complicated. In December, Sharon Stone revealed Bumble deactivated her account because too many people thought her profile was fake.

“I went on the [Bumble] dating sight (sic) and they closed my account,” Stone tweeted, along with a screenshot explaining why. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey [Bumble], is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

Bumble later caught the issue, and reactivated her account.

“There can only be one [queen] Stone,” the Bumble team tweeted. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

Last fall, people discovered Ben Affleck was using Raya, a dating app made specifically for people in the entertainment industry. Pitt admitted he was on there, and hoped to use the extra attention the story received to raise awareness of Midnight Mission.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” Affleck wrote on Twitter. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” Affleck continued. “Raya, you in? Who else is with me?”

Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Jolie from 2014 to 2016. Jolie and Pitt are officially single, but there are reportedly still some issues the two have to hash out.

Photo credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for SBIFF