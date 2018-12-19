Brad Pitt Reportedly Spent 55th Birthday With His Kids

Brad Pitt rang in his 55th birthday on Dec. 18, and the actor reportedly spent the day with his kids, a source telling Us Weekly that several of Pitt’s children slept over at the actor’s home the night before his birthday.

The report comes weeks after Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie reached a temporary custody agreement over their six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“Brad had the kids overnight — all but [eldest] Maddox — which was incredibly significant because it was the first time since the custody deal was recently reached,” the source said.

Both Maddox and Pax shared birthday shoutouts to their dad on social media, with Maddox posting a throwback shot of Pitt holding a younger Maddox in his arms.

“Happy Birthday to the coolest dad,” the 17-year-old wrote.

Pax also shared a throwback photo, though his was of Pitt as a child.

“Happy Birthday to this stud,” he captioned the image. “Love you so much! Can’t wait to see you later.”

The source added to Us that the kids’ stay was monitored as part of the agreement Pitt had reached with Jolie.

“The overnight was monitored as part of the custody agreement, as Brad’s visits with the children have been since this slog began two years ago” the insider said. “The kids have a routine at Brad’s house, with a very strict bedtime and limited screen time, including iPads.”

“The visits will continue to be monitored, including the overnights until the therapists agree that it’s no longer needed,” they added. “This is a transition time for the entire family, and it’s being done with a lot of input from the therapists.”

The temporary custody agreement gives Pitt more time with his children, though he is reportedly receiving less than 50 percent custody. The source said that the actor “knows he is on the path to having the kids back in his life in a much more meaningful and significant way.”

A source told E! News that Pitt’s birthday with his kids “was a huge deal for Brad and something he has wanted for a long time.”

“It was the first time they had spent the night and meant the world to him,” the insider added. “It was a great birthday present and he’s looking forward to spending holiday time with them in the coming days.”

Sources say that Pitt is aiming for 50/50 custody when the agreement is finalized, and his and Jolie’s current arrangement will reportedly see him gain more custody with his children over time. For the agreement to be finalized, an agreement on the couple’s financial matters must also be reached.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Jolie’s rep, Samantha Bley DeJean, said in November. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Bruinooge