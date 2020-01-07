Brad Pitt Jokes About His ‘Disaster of a Personal Life’

It would be an understatement to say that Brad Pitt‘s dating life has the subject of media speculation in recent years, and the actor jokingly acknowledged the intense attention in a new episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

Maron asked Pitt and his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who was also a guest, when they knew they’d made it in their careers, and DiCaprio recalled a day when he noticed he was being followed by four black SUVs after he had made “a film called Titanic.” He noted that that kind of thing no longer happens to him as frequently, to which Pitt exclaimed, “It doesn’t?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a little disgruntled with you,” Pitt cracked to his co-star. “I’m just like, trash mag fodder. I don’t know… because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

“You have a very exciting personal life,” DiCaprio told him. “Like Lil Kim said, ‘The paparazzi’s gonna get you one way or another.’ It’s been my motto.”

Pitt revealed that he does have a few measures to evade the paparazzi, which he declined to share so he can still use them. “I’ve got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they’re still in play,” he said.

The 56-year-old also joked about his dating life during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, telling the audience, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”

Three of Pitt’s exes were present at this year’s ceremony — Christina Applegate, who he dated in the ’80s; Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he was engaged to in the ’90s; and, Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000-2005.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the Globes, Pitt acknowledged the interest over seeing him reunited with Aniston at the ceremony.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he joked. “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

In Feburary 2019, Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, and a source told PEOPLE in December that he also attended The Morning Show star’s holiday party in December.

“They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly,” a source said of the two actors.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paltrow also said that she is “friendly” with Pitt. “I don’t have any really bad blood,” she added.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin