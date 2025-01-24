Brad Pitt Changes Up His Look One Month After Finalizing Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has switched up his look after finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Just weeks after the couple’s eight-year legal battle came to an end, Pitt has seemingly ditched his typical clean-shaven style in favor of a scruffy mustache and beard, according to new photos of the actor.

The images, obtained by PEOPLE and published here in a Jan. 23 report, showed the 61-year-old actor looking relaxed as he donned a button-down shirt, a navy jacket, jeans, and a white bucket hat. Most notable, however, was his facial hair, which marked a stark move away from his usual clean shaven appearance. In the photos, the actor sported a scruffy ashy blonde mustache, a gray beard, and overgrown sideburns. He had previously been photographed on the Abu Dhabi set of his new Formula 1 film, F1, last month mustache and beard-free.

Pitt debuted the new look less than a month after his divorce from Jolie was finalized. The former Hollywood power couple, who were splashed across headlines as Brangelina when they first struck romance after first meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004,had been locked in a contentious legal battle ever since Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.” It later emerged that the Maria star filed the divorce paperwork following an incident on a private plane in which the actress accused Pitt of being abusive towards her and their six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 16. Pitt denied the allegations and was not charged.

In the years that followed Jolie’s divorce filing, she and Pitt remained locked in a contentious divorce battle over child support and custody, as well as the $164 million French estate and winery that they shared, Château Miraval. That eight-year battle finally came to an end in December 2024 when they reached a divorce settlement.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Pitt, who has experimented with different facial hair styles in the past, isn’t the only one to change up their look in the wake of the divorce. Earlier this month, Jolie debuted new side-sweeping bangs as she stepped out for her first appearance post-divorce finalization. The actress was joined by her daughter Zahara as she attended the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.