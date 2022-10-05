Angelina Jolie Makes Concerning Allegations About Brad Pitt Regarding Their Children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated since 2016, but their custody war remains active. Their split came after Jolie says Pitt became abusive toward her and their children while on a private jet ride, with her filing for divorce days later. Jolie's accusations resurfaced this year when an FBI complaint against her ex was made public regarding the matter. Now, more information about what Jolie says occurred on the ride have come out, and the allegations are disturbing. Entertainment Tonight reports in addition to her allegedly being grabbed by her head and pushed against the wall by her ex, Pitt "lunged at his own child" when the child tried to defend his mother. To try and stop Pitt, "Jolie grabbed him." The complaint notes that "to get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the airplane's seats," injuring Jolie's back and elbow.

Jolie, who says Pitt was under the influence of alcohol, praises the kids for how they reacted. "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," she says in the complaint, adding, "before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." She claims that "some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop" and that "they were all frightened" and "many were crying." The former couple have six children together, three of which are adopted. Unfortunately, Jolie says the tenor didn't stop there. She says the children were so shaken up that they didn't move, but Pitt raged on.

According to Jolie, Pitt "periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them" and that, "at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children." Pitt and Jolie have since battled over custody of the children, as well as division of marital assets despite their divorce being finalized in 2019.

While Jolie remains an active parent, sources on Pitt's side say Jolie has poisoned their children against him. In a statement to ET, he debunks Jolie's version of events. Since the split, Pitt has reportedly given up alcohol.

"It's incredibly sad that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago, adding in completely untrue information to try to get additional attention for herself at the expense of their family," his representative notes.

The representative continued: "She had the opportunity to share this information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges. ... She has resorted to trying to keep rehashing the same thing. Going back to the same thing month after month with new and still false information for purposes only she can understand."