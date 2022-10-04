Angelina Jolie Details Alleged Abuse by Brad Pitt

Details continue to emerge about the alleged 2016 mid-flight incident between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, with new abuse accusations now being revealed. According to Variety, Jolie has filed a countersuit against Pitt in response to his lawsuit against her regarding the sale of her share of the Château Miraval Winery, a French estate and vineyard which the couple owned together. Jolie sold her share of their winery to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch, which Pitt and his attorneys have claimed was a move to jeopardize Pitt's involvement with Quimicum, the main owner of the estate.

In the new legal documents, Jolie and her lawyers have offered new allegations against Pitt. "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" during the altercation which took place on a private jet. The incident was allegedly sparked by Pitt being upset with Jolie for behaving "too deferential" to their children. The fight is said to have started in the plane bathroom, and then moved out into the cabin.

The countersuit goes on to read, "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom." The documents then claim that Pitt attempted to get physically violent with one of the children after they tried to defend Jolie. "When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the legal breifs state.

The documents go on to allege, "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."

Previously, photos of Jolie's alleged injuries, which revealed alleged bruising on Jolie's hand and knee, were published by Page Six, after having been given to the FBI. Those were part of a separate lawsuit. According to NBC News, a "Jane Doe" plaintiff filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation, seeking to have the investigation documents released.

The lawsuit detailed that the plaintiff was traveling with "her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft." At some point, the "husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have 'experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'" Pitt has denied the allegations.