Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Temporary Custody Agreement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly came to a temporary custody agreement for their six children together as their heated custody battle rages on in court.

The actors allegedly had a custody hearing planned, though it was no longer necessary after reaching the agreement. Specifics on the agreement were not immediately provided.

“The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“There was no longer a need for the hearing,” they added.

The source also told the outlet that “Angelina is enjoying the last few days of summer before school starts,” adding, “she is helping the children heal with their father.”

The former Hollywood It Couple have been making headlines with their divorce, more recently with Jolie’s lawyer reportedly claiming he has no paying any “meaningful” child support for a year and a half in a court filing.

Pitt’s lawyers filed their response a day later, denying that he hasn’t paid it and further claiming he’d paid Jolie $9 million since their September 2016 split.

“Respondent has previously loaned Petitioner $8.0 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of Petitioner and the minor children,” documents obtained by the outlet read.

Pitt’s lawyers also took shots at Jolie and her lawyers, writing that they previously made no mention of any child support issues and that the sudden effort to schedule a hearing on the subject is “calculated to increase the conflict.”

“Petitioner’s Request is unnecessary, omits material information and is a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage,” the court filing reads.

The two celebrities are reportedly making the custody battle a priority over their divorce, hoping to come to a mutually beneficial arrangement for raising the big family.

The couple known as “Brangelina” did not actually marry until 2014.

They were together for nearly a decade, raising three adopted children and three biological children together. Jolie applied for all of the adoptions as a single parent — two of which she had begun before she was involved with Pitt.

When they returned to the U.S., however, Pitt adopted all of them — Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — as his own as well, and each one now carries the surname Jolie-Pitt.

The couple separated in 2016, two years after tying the knot.