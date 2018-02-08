Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Still Hashing out Divorce Settlement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples, called it quits back in 2016. But the two are still working out the legal logistics.

According to The Blast, the two filed for an extension of their “temporary judge” at a courthouse in Los Angeles this week, so that the terms of their divorce can remain private for the time being and they can continue to negotiate distribution of assets and child custody.

Jolie and Pitt have six children: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Leon and Vivienne Macheline. Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam and Zahara from Ethiopia.

While the negotiations rage on, a report came out back in January that the two are amicable when it comes to custody of their kids.

“Brad and Angelina are near an amicable agreement on the kids,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re in a better place than they have been in a long time and should be settling their divorce and custody agreement by sometime in February.”

The Blast supported that source with its latest report, writing, “Sources close to the case tell us the talks have been very amicable, with both sides keeping their composure and negotiating peacefully.”

The two started dating after Pitt divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2005, though they were not officially married until 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but said in an interview in September that she doesn’t enjoy the single life.

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together,” Jolie said in an interview with Sunday’s Telegraph. “But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

At the start of the year reports came out that Pitt was attempting to rekindle some type of friendship with his ex Aniston, organizing a meet-up at a ski resort in Aspen.

Pitt was also involved in a car crash on Monday in Los Angeles, where his Tesla crashed into a Nissan, which then hit a Kia. Nobody was harmed, and Pitt was seen smiling and shaking hands with the other two drivers as the exchanged information.