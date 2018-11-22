Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Custody War Reportedly Nearing Its End

It seems as though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might spare their children the arduous task of a custody trial.

The former Hollywood “It” couple is reportedly very close to reaching a settlement, with both parties hoping to finish negotiations before the trial date.

According to The Blast, a custody settlement between Jolie and Pitt is imminent. Specifically, Jolie reportedly fought to give Pitt minimal custody of their six children but the settlement would give the actor a substantial amount of time to spend with his kids.

The outlet reports both parties were supposedly preparing for a nasty private trial in the matter of custody. The Maleficent star reportedly planned on using the child abuse allegations against Pitt after an airplane incident in 2016, as evidence against the actor, despite him not being charged with any crimes.

The trial, which reportedly would have been presided over by the same judge who officiated the couple’s wedding ceremony, would likely take months to complete, due to the vast amounts of litigation related to all six children.

The children have been subjected to ongoing custody evaluations and the findings were going to be used to determine a final custody arrangement for the large family.

With a deal in place, however, the parents would spare the family from further legal and public scrutiny. Settling on custody will also allow the legal teams to focus on the finances so Jolie and Pitt can finalize their divorce.

The couple has millions of dollars in money and property to get through before their separation can be finalized. Jolie reportedly handed over her financial information to Pitt’s legal team as the stars continue to negotiate.

There were reports that Jolie considered collecting alimony from Pitt because even though the couple was together for many years, their marriage was brief.

Sources told the publication that Jolie and Pitt have found common ground in their divorce and agree that the separation must be settled once and for all for the sake of their family.

As previously reported, the custody trial is set to begin on Dec. 4. The actors share Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. Jolie had first requested full custody when she filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, though she has since changed her tune and is reportedly adamant the children should reconcile with their father.