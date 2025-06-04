Bomb Squad Called on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo at Airport

Ellen Pompeo’s recent airport encounter was a little explosive.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 55, recalled being detained by TSA and having the bomb squad called on her back in March during a new interview with Travel + Leisure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things started to go wrong when Pompeo attempted to board a plane with a bag of sunflower seeds from the luxury grocery store Erewhon. “I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy,” she told the outlet. “They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in.”

Stewart Cook via Getty Images

“And I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” she recalled. “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds. My protein on the plane!”

Even when the Good American Family star offered to toss the seeds, officials kept her in holding while they investigated the bag. “I almost missed the flight,” Pompeo said. “It was really like no one would ever believe this! I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you’re never gonna guess why.’”

Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

Despite her negative experience with the TSA, Pompeo is still a travel enthusiast, revealing her pre-seating must-haves to Travel + Leisure. “Mints, glasses, water, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes,” she shared, notably excluding sunflower seeds from her list. “I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat.”

The actress, who is a self-proclaimed nervous flier, said that she loves to travel with her family, including husband Chris Ivery and their three children, Stella, 15, Sienna, 10, and Eli, 8. “I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off,” confessed the mother of three, “which is probably a little selfish, and they’re probably feeling my anxiety, which probably isn’t the best thing to do.”