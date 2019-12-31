Bollywood Star Kushal Punjabi Dead by Suicide at 42

Popular Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi has died at the age of 42. According to multiple outlets, Punjabi, who starred in the film Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love alongside Priyanka Chopra, was found at his Bandra, Mumbai home in India Thursday. The actor was reportedly discovered by his parents, who had not heard from Kushal after he failed to return their phone call.

“The parents then informed Punjabi’s friends, when he did not respond to their calls. They entered the flat using a duplicate key late night….” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya told the Times of India, noting that Punjabi’s parents found him dead inside the apartment. “They then informed the police.”

Bandra police also recovered a “one-and-a-half page” suicide note at the scene, according to ABP Live. The letter reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for his death and that his property should be divided between his parents, his 3-year-old son Kian, and his sisters.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the police station, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

In the wake of his passing, many of Punjabi’s co-stars and friends have taken to social media to pay their respects.

“I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know,” Punjabi’s friends and a fellow actor, Karanvir Bohra, wrote. “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much [kushlani]. You will always be rememberd [sic] as a guy who lived a full life.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Punjabi’s passing.

Along with starring in Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Punjabi was also known for his roles in popular Bollywood films including Lakshya (2004) and Kaal (2005) among others. He recently starred in the miniseries Truth or Tamanna? and was slated to appear in several upcoming projects, including The Heartbreak Hotel, which is in post-production.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.