‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Actor Winsor Harmon Arrested for Second Time in 3 Months

Actor Winsor Harmon, known for his role on The Bold and the Beautiful, has been arrested for the second time in three months.

Harmon, who played Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thorne Forrester for two decades, was taken into custody earlier in May for public intoxication.

TMZ reports that the actor was confronted by police after he was found sleeping in his car while it was sitting in a San Fernando Valley suburb. He was passed out in the backseat with beer cans littered throughout the floor.

The report claims Harmon appeared “disoriented and inebriated” when he exited the car, which had a flat tire.

Officers decided Harmon was too intoxicated get home safely, so they took him into custody. He was released later on and issued a citation.

The 54-year-old actor was also arrested for public intoxication back in February.

During that incident, police responded to the scene after receiving a report that Harmon was urinating in a park in the middle of the day.

Authorities found him at in one of the park’s parking lots sitting inside his SUV. In the vehicle, officers spotted multiple empty wine bottles. The actor was not wearing pants at the time and said he had slept there overnight.

Police then arrested him for public intoxication.

Harmon broke onto the acting scene as Del Henry on All My Children back in 1994. He moved to The Bold and the Beautiful in 1996 and portrayed Thorne until he was unexpectedly recast in November 2017.

“It shocked me, especially since [Executive Producer Brad Bell] had called said, ‘I want you to come to the fan club event [in August],’” Harmon told Soap Opera Digest. “I was told there was a storyline coming and then [a month later], I got the call from him that he was going to recast the role. So yeah, it was a bit of a shocker, I have to say.”

While one could theorize that this recasting could have led to the situation Harmon was in at he time of his arrest, he spoke positively about the departure in that same interview.

“When I look at my life, I’m blessed,” he said. “God gave me something very special. The majority of people don’t get the opportunity to achieve what I’ve achieved in my life. I spent 21 years on the No. 1 show in the world. I’m a part of history, and I have to be grateful for that. I can’t sit here and say that I’m angry.”

Photo Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson