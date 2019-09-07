‘Bold and Beautiful’ Star Ashley Jones Claims Her Husband Has Been Beating Her, Files for Divorce

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones filed for divorce from her husband, Joel Henricks, on Friday, a week after she was granted a restraining order against him. Jones claims Henricks physically abused her for years, even before they married in 2015. The former couple are parents to 3-year-old son Hayden Joel.

According to the restraining order, Jones, 43, said she fears for her and Hayden’s lives, reports TMZ. She claims the abuse began before they were married and Henricks has only gotten more violent over time. In a September 2017 incident, Henricks caused a spinal fracture in her hand when they fought over her cell phone and he crushed her hand, according to the documents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Aug. 17, Jones fled their home with Hayden, but Henricks continuing stalking and harassing her, she claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Jones (@ashleyaubra) on Sep 5, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

“He calls me a whore and accused me of infidelity regularly, and been incredibly jealous of long-ago boyfriends with whom I have no contact,” Jones claimed in the restraining order filing, reports PEOPLE.

In the filing, Jones described one horrifying incident in 2016. She alleges that Henricks was “drunk” and “twisted my hand and three me to the ground” while he tried to get her cell phone.

“Joel was trying to get my cell phone from me because I was recording him being belligerent and threatening me and beginning to get physical. I dropped the phone and Joel let me go,” Jones alleges. “I left with Hayden, but Joel convinced me that he would not drink anymore, so eventually I went back.”

Jones claims Henricks has a “history” with substance abuse and alcohol. He began to “excessively” drink alcohol in 2018, according to Jones, who once showed up drunk at his ex-wife’s home to pick up his 7-year-old son Huck. His ex-wife requested a domestic violence restraining roder (DVRO).

Jones also became suicidal after “drinking copious amounts of vodka and mixing drugs,” Jones alleges. She saw Henricks “with a belt around his neck attempting suicide” in July 2018. “He said he did not want to live. He had continued to drink heavily and to abuse prescription medication,” the restraining order filing reads.

The filing also outlines the alleged events that led her to flee their home last month. On Aug. 16, Henricks accused her of having sex with someone else, which she denied. He claimed he even had a recording of it, and played it for the children. Jones left the next morning and claims she found a tracking device on her car on Aug. 18, and believes Henricks was using it to track her.

Henricks was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Jones (@ashleyaubra) on Sep 5, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

The day before Jones filed for divorce, she shared a selfie with Hayden on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote of how important it is to be there for her son at this time.

“When he is happy, I can do anything. Will have some good work stuff to discuss with y’all soon, so bear with me till then,” she wrote. “Going through transitions and changes; hands down hardest time of my life bar none. My number one is this guy.”

Jones is best known for playing Bridget Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful from 2004 to 2018. She also starred on True Blood as Daphne Landry in 2009.

Photo credit: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for 4moms