Bode Miller’s Beautiful Daughter Emeline in Photos

Olympian Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, suffered an unthinkable tragedy on Sunday when their 19-month-old daughter Emeline died after drowning in a pool in Orange County, California.

People reports that paramedics arrived at the scene and performed CPR before transporting the toddler to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Miller shared the devastating news on Instagram Monday.

“We are beyond devastated,” Miller wrote. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday.”

After Emeline was born, the infant spent plenty of time with her dad, with Beck making sure to share a few sweet moments on Instagram.

“Daddy and daughter,” she wrote alongside a photo of Miller nose to nose with his baby girl.

Miller and Beck also share son Nash, and Miller is dad to son Samuel and daughter Neesyn from previous relationships. The couple often posts photos of their children on social media, including this shot Beck shared of the four kids posing for a photo outdoors.

“The gang’s all here!” she wrote.

In October, the family celebrated Miller’s birthday with a swanky bash, with Emeline donning a white and pink dress with a serious tutu for the festive occasion.

Sharing a photo of herself nuzzling her daughter, Beck wrote, “My little belle of the ball.”

For Emeline’s seven-month birthday, Beck shared a photo of her daughter enjoying a day at the beach, with the infant donning a pink ensemble as she climbed on a red beach chair.

“My heart is so full with you my dear,” Beck wrote. “7 months with my sweet baby girl #EmelineGrier I love you.”

Miller worked as an analyst for NBC during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, but it’s clear he was missing home, judging by this sweet shot of Emeline he shared during the games.

“I can’t wait to get home to my little princess,” he wrote. “She’s waiting patiently.”

In August, the family took a trip to the beach, with Beck sharing a shot of Miller holding his daughter as the pair took a stroll on the sand.

“Be still my heart,” she wrote.

Emeline celebrated her first birthday in November, and her family celebrated with a sprinkle-covered donut lit with one candle for the toddler, presented to her on a Hello Kitty plate.

Beck is currently pregnant, with the family expecting their new arrival in October. One of the athlete’s recent post saw her getting an ultrasound with Emeline by her side, with Beck writing, “Checking out baby with my other baby.”

In her Instagram post announcing Emmy’s passing, Beck shared a slideshow of photos of her daughter, including this shot of Emmy cuddling with a pup and smiling vibrantly at the camera.

