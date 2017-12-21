Did Bobette Riales‏ Allude to Danny Masterson in Instagram Post?

Danny Masterson's ex-girlfriend, actress Bobette Riales, accused the actor of rape in a Twitter post on Wednesday, just after sharing an Instagram post that could be read as an allusion to Masterson.

Hours before making the allegations, Riales posted a photo of a quote by Lauren Eden which read, "Sometimes we are just the collateral damage in someone else's war against themselves."

The actress captioned the photo with a thinking-face emoji, leaving no other clue about the quote.

In her tweet Wednesday, Riales wrote that Masterson "repeatedly raped" her.

"I stayed quiet long enough," she wrote. "Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard."

She also applauded Chrissie Bixler, one of the women who has come forward to accuse the actor of rape.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

Bixler responded to Riales' tweet, calling her "amazing."

You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 21, 2017

Riales is the fifth woman to accuse Masterson of sexual assault. Law officials confirmed to the New York Daily News that the actor has been under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for nearly a year.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @RialesMBobette