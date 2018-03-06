Bobby Brown Wants Whitney Houston’s Death Certificate Changed

Bobby Brown is calling for justice both for daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and his ex-wife Whitney Houston.

Brown recently told Rolling Stone that Houston, to whom he was married from 1992 to 2006, did not die from drugs. Instead, he claimed that she pass from “just being broken-hearted.”

The former New Edition member told TMZ on Monday that based on his theory, Houston’s death certificate should be adjusted to remove drugs as her cause of death.

“It wasn’t drug use. It was something that — I don’t know… Her heart was broke,” Brown told TMZ of his ex-wife.

On Feb. 11, 2012, Houston was found underwater in the bathtub of her room at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The “I Will Always Love You” singer was discovered only after her hairstylist and bodyguards realized she had been in the bathroom longer than normal and she failed to respond to several knocks on the door.

Her security officers later retrieved Houston’s body from the tub and administered CPR in hopes of resuscitating her before paramedics were brought to the scene, but she could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. PT.

The official coroner’s report revealed that Houston died of accidental drowning, with heart disease, cocaine and other drug use referenced as contributing factors to her death.

“I don’t think she died from drugs,” Brown claimed to Rolling Stone last month. “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and she was a great woman.”

Brown also expressed to both outlets that justice should be served for their late daughter Bobbi Kristina, who died in July 2015 at the age of 22. Bobbi Kristina died six months after she was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta home.

A judge found her boyfriend Nick Gordon “legally responsible” for the young woman’s death in a civil case after her conservator filed a $50 million lawsuit alleging that “Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.”

Brown told Rolling Stone that despite dishing out millions of dollars to Bobbi Kristina’s estate, he has not paid the price for his alleged crimes.

“No, not yet. Because he’s still walking around free,” he said.

Brown revealed he has a much harsher stance on justice for his daughter: “Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

He shied away from the graphic detail when speaking to TMZ, but echoed the sentiment that Gordon has not yet served a proper sentence. “I think justice should be served. Period,” he said.