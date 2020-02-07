Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex Nick Gordon’s Autopsy Confirms Official Cause of Death

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, died of a heroin overdose, according to the final autopsy and toxicology report. The report was obtained by TMZ on Thursday, more than a month after his death following a New Year’s eve celebration. Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for seven hours before his death and did have Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid addiction, in his system.

Gordon was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 1. He was reportedly homeless at the time of his death and had been living in the hotel for two to three weeks before his death. The person who called 911 reported there was black fluid coming from his mouth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His brother, Jack Walker Jr., told The Daily Mail he spoke with Gordon before his death and thought his father was doing well.

“I spoke with Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good,” Walker said. “He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job.”

“Our father called me early and said, ‘Son, get to the hospital. Nick is in ICU and it does not look good,’” Gordon’s brother also told PEOPLE, recalling the day of his brother’s death. “From what our dad told me, the police found him in the hotel room at 6 a.m. Apparently he had been dead for 15 minutes. The paramedics got his heart beating again, and at the hospital, it kept stopping so they had to keep bringing him back.”

“When I arrived at the hospital they had him attached to so many tubes, they were literally bringing him back to life again and again,” he added. “It was too late.”

Gordon was best known for his connection to Brown, the only daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, who died in a bathtub at age 48 in 2012. Brown died in 2015 at age 22 after six months in a coma. Gordon denied any wrongdoing in her death, but a civil court found him guilty for his role and ordered him to pay $36 million to her estate.

Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub in the Atlanta home she shared with Gordon on Jan. 31, 2015. In July 2015, she died in hospice care. The autopsy found several drugs in her system, including marijuana and prescription drugs. The cause of death was listed as “immersion associated with drug intoxication.”

Gordon never faced criminal charges, but a civil lawsuit was filed, accusing him of giving Brown “a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.” The judge ruled against Gordon, saying he missed several deadlines and the conservator of Brown’s estate won by default.

Photo credit: Getty Images