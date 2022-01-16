Bob Saget’s Family Medical History Could Hold Answers to His Passing

Full House star Bob Saget’s unexpected death is still hard for many to process. After it was revealed that Saget more than likely died in his sleep from a heart attack, excerpts from his book reveal that his family’s medical history includes many deaths caused by heart attacks. TMZ reports that in Saget’s book Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian, Saget revealed that three of his uncles died from heart attacks at a young age.

When the comedian was 8, his Uncle Ozzie died at 40 from a heart attack. The heart attack came while Ozzie was chasing kids down the block after they stole a tire. The following year, Saget’s Uncle Manny died after suffering a double heart attack. Years later when Saget was 15, his Uncle Sammy died at 37 of a heart attack while he was playing tennis. Saget also noted in the book that his father suffered a massive heart attack as well, and another within six months.

The family history is important as his family awaits the official autopsy. TMZ reported that Saget likely died of either a heart attack or a stroke while staying at a Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Saget was in Orlando on a stop on his standup comedy tour.

Saget was beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos for eight years. Saget revived his role in the Full House Netflix reboot, Fuller House.

TMZ also released a snippet from a recent interview Saget did in which he admitted he beat COVID-19. He mentioned that it was one of the latest variants, so his battle with COVID-19 was rather recent.

Saget leaves behind three daughters. His wife of six years, Kelly Rizzo, recently broke her silence on his passing. In an emotional Instagram post, Rizzo spoke of the unconditional love they shared.

"Bob was a force. I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen," Rizzo, 47, wrote Saturday on Instagram, Page Six reports.