‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Sets Bob Saget Tribute

Bob Saget will receive a much-deserved tribute from America’s Funniest Home Videos for his longtime hosting duties on the show. Saget hosted the beloved family show for eight years from 1989 to 1997. As a result of his unexpected death, the show will highlight some of his greatest moments on the show and his career. “This Sunday, America’s Funniest Home Videos will pay homage to former host Bob Saget with a beautiful tribute. Bob was a comedy legend and the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world,” a release for the show reads, per TV Line.

Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, who currently hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos, hosts the special episode. In a clip, he introduces the tribute package. The package includes memorable moments from Saget’s eight-season-long hosting gig. “Take a look back at Bob being Bob,” Ribeiro says. The show, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget Memorial Tribute, will air on Sunday, Jan. 16, 7/6c, ABC.

In the tribute clip are Saget’s over-the-top entrances on the show, from him crashing through a prop window to riding in on a bicycle while holding a surfboard to being joined by a monkey in a diaper. A sneak peek also features a clip from the show’s 20th-anniversary special. In that clip, Tom Bergeron discusses their voice-over approaches. “You have, like, five voices,” he tells Saget.

Saget was in Florida on a stop on his stand-up comedy tour and found in his room at the Ritz Carlton unresponsive on Jan. 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Saget Tweeted about the tour in the leading days, keeping fans updated on tour dates. He also revealed in a podcast interview beforehand that he’d gotten over COVID-19. It’s currently believed he died of either a stroke or a heart attack in his sleep.

Saget was born in Philadelphia and is an alum of Temple University. Outside of America’s Funniest Home Videos, he’s most known as Danny Tanner on Full House. His other acting credits include the Netflix 2016 reboot of the show, Fuller House, as well as How I Met Your Mother. Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.