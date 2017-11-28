Bob Saget Reveals Which ‘Full House’ Stars Are Invited to Wedding

Bob Saget’s wedding is going to be a full house.

On Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actor and comedian revealed that he would “probably” be inviting his former co-stars to his marriage to fiancée Kelly Rizzo. He added that right now he just wants “to enjoy the engagement,” PEOPLE reports.

The 61-year-old also said that his wedding wouldn’t be a complete Full House reunion, with one important character missing from the guest list. “Everyone except Comet, he’s gone,” he said of the Tanner family’s Golden Retriever. Comet passed away three years after the TV series ended.

Saget announced the engagement last month, sharing a picture on Instagram of himself, Rizzo, and a few of their friends.

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together,” he wrote.

The couple has been dating since 2015 after they met through a mutual friend. The news of their engagement came only weeks after Saget’s former co-star, John Stamos, announced his engagement to Caitlin McHugh.