Bob McDuff Wilson, ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Actor, Has Died

Bob McDuff Wilson, an actor who appeared in Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, has died. News of Wilson’s death was reported on Sunday, Feb. 20. His granddaughter, Kay, had been tweeting about him, and commented on Feb. 19 that she was hoping he would “keep fighting.” The following day she tweeted, “Rest in f—ing paradise grandpa.”

Wilson played Professor Yurabay, opposite Robinson, in a hilarious sketch about three college friends having dinner with their old teacher. Once the food is brought to the table, Professor Yurabay laments that he didn’t order the burger that Robinson’s character, Dylan, is eating and he jokes about wanting to have a bite. At one point, the professor curtly says “gimme dat,” marking one of the most quoted moments from the show’s second season. On its own, the line isn’t much, but when delivered by Wilson in his own unique manner, the scene is elevated to even funnier heights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Feb. 21, Kat took to Twitter again to memorialize her late grandfather. “Grandpa i hope you can feel all this love. You’re here with us forever. I love you so much. I love you so so so much,” she wrote. The tweet has sparked a lot of responses from ITYSL fans, with one person replying, “My condolences to you and your family for the loss of your grandpa.”

Someone else offered, “Condolences to you and your family. My wife and I quote your grandfathers skit – not even joking – 2 or 3 times a day. He made SO MANY people here on this Earth laugh, and I’m not sure if there’s any better measure of a life well-lived than that.” A third fan commented, “Condolences to your family. My partner and I quote your grandfather’s sketch constantly, very grateful he was able to give the world a wonderful and memorable performance.”

A popular I Think You Should Leave fan page also paid tribute to Wilson, issuing a tweet thread in honor of the late actor. “Bob was one of those guest actors on the show who completely blew away the sketch he appeared in,” read a tweet from the account. The fan page later added, “Last year, the ITYSL podcast That’s A Chunky interviewed Bob, and their conversation gave a little window into his personality. His joyfulness and humor really shined through, and the love he had for his wife, kids, and grandkids was fully apparent.”