Bob Barker's Final Photo Gives Look at 'Price is Right' Legend Before Death

Bob Barker passed away over the weekend, and the final photo of him ever taken gives fans a look at the Price is Right legend a couple of years before his death. In the photo, shared by ET, Barker is seen sitting in a wheelchair as he takes in some sun out in front of his Los Angeles home. The outlet notes that the picture was snapped on Feb. 26, 2021, more than two years prior to his passing.

Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right for more than 30 years, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26 of natural causes. He was 99, just one day shy of his 100th birthday. Barker's representative confirmed the passing to TMZ. Barker was born in Darrington, Washington, in 1923, but spent most of his early life on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, as he is listed as an official member of the Sioux tribe. He married his wife Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945, but sadly she passed away in 1981 after a battle with lung cancer. Barker never remarried.

The beloved former gameshow host had spent the last few years of his life out of the spotlight.https://t.co/nlIYRXD36s — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2023

While he spent the majority of his career as the host of The Price is Right, Barker spent many decades in show business. Prior to the iconic daytime game show, Barker also briefly hosted other game shows, such as Truth or Consequences, That's My Line, and The Family Game. Barker did not do a lot of straightforward acting, but he did appear on a few episodes of the short-lived late '90s sitcom Something So Right as the lead character's father, as well as an episode of Bonanza in the '60s. He began hosting The Price is Right in 1972 and turned it over to comedian Drew Carey in 2007.

The seminal TV host did, however, appear as himself in many cameos throughout the years. Most famously, he played himself in the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore in which he was partnered with Sandler's character for a celebrity golf tournament. His scenes are comedy classics, with Sandler's Gilmore picking a fight with Barker and the TV host subsequently serving him up an effective beatdown.

Barker had experienced a few health issues during the latter years of his life. In October 2018, he was transported to the hospital due to non-emergency back problems. At the time, his manager explained that "it was painful and difficult to get him in a private vehicle" but that they "decided it was easier and better for him." Just a day later he was said to be "awake and alert" as well as "resting and going through evaluations."