Bo Hopkins, 'The Wild Bunch' Acting Vet, Dead at 80

Bo Hopkins, the Hollywood veteran and on-screen staple of the '70s, has died at 80. According to Deadline, the actor's cause of death was a heart attack that had him rushed to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California. He would pass away 19 days later.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away," a statement on the actor's official website reads. "Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

Hopkins was best known for his roles in The Wild Bunch, The Getaway, American Grafitti, Posse, Midnight Express and others. He also had plenty of television credits on his resume, including The Virginian, Gunsmoke, The Wild Wild West and The Andy Griffith Show. He was also the lead on the one-and-done medical drama Doc Elliot, landed a recurring Rockford Files role alongside James Garner and appeared in the first season of the original Dynasty. Country music fans also likely remember Hopkins starring alongside Dolly Parton and Lee Majors in A Smoky Mountain Christmas back in 1986.

Hopkins' long career went beyond TV and film, with many roles on the stage, appearing off-Broadway in Bus Stop. Here he'd pick up the name "Bo," after his character, leaving behind his given name, William, and his nickname, Billy. He was married to Sian Eleanor Green in 1989, remaining with her until his death and having a son in 1995.

Director Ron Howard shared a touching message about Hopkins after his death made headlines. Hopkins and Howard were co-stars in American Graffiti and the director helmed the actor's final film, Hillbilly Elegy, on Netflix.

"RIP Bo Hopkins. I acted with Bo and directed him as well. He was an honest and authentic actor and more importantly a terrific guy who spoke the truth with kindness and integrity. Those of us who knew Bo can count ourselves lucky," Howard wrote.

If you're a fan of cult movies or the mind of Quentin Tarantino, you owe it to yourself to seek out some of Hopkins' works. He is spread about a slew of memorable roles, movie stars and directors.