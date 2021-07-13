'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reportedly 'Stepping Away' From Hollywood, But Here's the Truth

✖

Could Frank Reagan be getting ready to retire as NYPD police commissioner? In recent months, reports have swirled that Tom Selleck could be preparing to not only exit the beloved CBS police procedural Blue Bloods, but Hollywood and acting as a whole, but what is the truth behind the rumors?

Reports of Selleck leaving Hollywood have lingered for some time now, and were sparked anew in July 2020 after a cover of Star blasted the words, "So Long Hollywood" over a photo of the actor. According to the publication's anonymous source, Selleck, who took a break from acting at the height of his career in the late 80s, is planning to wrap up his 10-year run on Blue Bloods in order to prioritize family. The outlet's source claimed, "at his age, Tom wants to do more to do outdoorsy things like to do on the ranch. And he wants to spend more time with his family." The source went on to state that Selleck has a "love-hate relationship" with the industry.

"Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it. So he’s thinking about stepping away once and for all," the source said, adding that amid his alleged retirement, the actor was planning to work on a "bombshell" memoir. "There have been lots of rumors about his love life. Everyone speculates on who he did kiss but he'll talk about who he didn't."

However, according to Gossip Cop, these reports hold little truth, and Selleck himself has made no indication that he plans to leave Hollywood anytime soon. In fact, Selleck has signed on to return for Blue Bloods Season 12, and in a May 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the actor said he doesn't believe “there is an endpoint” for the show. Selleck told the outlet, "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

Gossip Cop also noted that it has debunked multiple reports from Star's sister publication, the National Enquirer, making similar claims regarding Selleck's future in Hollywood and on Blue Bloods. The paper has published several stories claiming that Selleck was a scathing memoir, which Gossip Cop refuted, feuding with fellow CBS actor Mark Harmon, and even leaving Blue Bloods because his health was failing. Following that latter report, a spokesperson for the actor said the story was fabricated. Similarly, Snopes has also debunked such reports, including two headlines – "Tom Never Again In Blue Bloods" and "Tom's Final Words Before Leaving The Stage Forever" – that when clicked led readers to a page where they could allegedly purchase Blue Bloods Season 11 for $27.