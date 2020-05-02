'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Sees No 'End Point' in Series' Future

Blue Bloods is finishing its 10th season on CBS Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, but there is no reason to think it is the end of the Reagan family's journey. Star Tom Selleck said he sees no end in sight for the series and he loves every member of the cast. Friday's episode sees several emotional moments for the Reagan family, meaning fans will need a box of tissues nearby. The season is ending early after production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think there is an end point," Selleck, who has played New York City Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan for a decade, told PEOPLE in an interview published before Friday's finale. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older." Selleck added that he has built a "kinship" with his onscreen children, played by Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes. "I love them all. We're all friends," he said.

"There is an evolution," the longtime Hollywood star explained of the series. "It started out as a character-driven show and it’s even more than that now. When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters' head."

In another interview ahead of the finale, Selleck told TVInsider it is bound to leave some fans emotional. "I don't expect a dry eye in the house," he said. "I got emotional when I saw a cut of it; so did my wife, who's seen a working copy of the episode. The impact on everybody is just hugely significant. I think it’s important. Frank’s arcs usually involve a dilemma, but in this case, it's not just his job. It's personal and goes to the heart of what Frank has always carried inside of him. The audience really knows our characters, and the story unfolds beautifully."

In that same interview, Selleck said he was in talks with CBS about another season and wants the network to renew the show for two more seasons, instead of just one as they usually do. Selleck has called on CBS to offer him two-year contracts in the past, and only signed a one-year deal last year because that's what was offered.

"We can do much betters shows if we know where we're going," he explained. "This show has lasted because the characters have been allowed to grow and change. The potential is limitless in my opinion. The cast seems to love each other; I sure love them. The actors are doing phenomenal work."

In an interview with PopCulture.com earlier this year, Wahlberg said he still loves making the show and hopes it keeps going for several years. "I just know that we're having more fun than we've ever had on the show," Wahlberg said. "It's still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it's been a great run and I don't see it stopping anytime soon."