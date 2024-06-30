'Blue Bloods' Star Jennifer Esposito Shares Her Experience With 'A Harvey Weinstein-Esque' Producer

The 'Blue Bloods' and 'Spin City' alum faced struggles that many in the industry know too well.

Blue Bloods alum Jennifer Esposito recently revealed that she experienced her own "Harvey Weinstein-esque type person" that tried to end her acting career before it took off. During a recent appearance on the She Pivots podcast, Esposito revealed how an unnamed "notorious, brutal" producer fired her from a job and didn't stop there.

"He fired me for no reason," she said. "He wanted someone else and he got her.

"But then, like, anybody that called [and] was like, 'Hey, I want to hire her,' he was like, 'Don't hire her,'" she added. "He said I was a drug addict, locked myself in the trailer. Never happened. I don't do drugs. Never did. If you do, great. It's just not me."

She continued, adding that the unnamed producer even reached out to her agency and forced them to drop her. "I casually got moved to the desk of the assistant and then casually [pushed] out the door, and I couldn't get work. I didn't have an agent and a manager for two and a half years."

Esposito is making her directorial debut with Fresh Kills, a film she also produced and stars in, crediting her experience early in her career with bringing the project to fruition.

"I know for a fact that if that didn't happen with that producer and my road had been easier, I would have never written and directed what I just did," Esposito said about the project. "Because, as I've said to a few people that know me well, Fresh Kills, the film was for the 26-year-old kid who got slaughtered."

Fresh Kills was released on June 14 and can be currently streamed on hoopla for free if you have access. Esposito stars alongside Emily Bader and Odessa A'Zion.