One Direction’s Liam Payne’s Final Instagram Photo Was a Tribute to Another Celebrity

Liam Payne’s final Instagram before his death is a tribute to another celebrity. The former One Direction member died on Wednesday in Argentina after falling off a third-story balcony of his hotel. While the singer was active on Snapchat in recent weeks, Payne’s most recent Instagram post was in May and his most recent X post was in March. However, both of them are pretty sentimental, as his last Instagram was a tribute.

On May 29, Payne paid tribute to filmmaker, writer, and producer Morgan Spurlock, who died on May 23 at 53 from complications of cancer. He directed numerous films throughout his career, including 1D’s documentary concert film One Direction: This Is Us in 2013. The film turned out to be a box office success, bringing in $68.5 million worldwide, topping the box office opening weekend. While the film received mixed reviews, that didn’t stop the Directioners from still seeing the film, of course.

Alongside a photo of himself, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlison, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Spurlock at the premiere for This Is Us, Payne said, “Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock it was a pleasure working with you” with a red heart emoji at the end. Spurlock also served as a producer on the film with Adam Ilano, Ben Winston, and Simon Cowell. Spurlock is also known for the 2004 documentary Super Size Me and its 2017 sequel, Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, which was the final project he worked on.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have been sharing their own tributes for Liam Payne. Charlie Puth wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…” Puth shared video of Payne gifting him a t-shirt with the caption, “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.” Paris Hilton wrote on X, “So upsetting to hear the news of Liam Payne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP my friend.”

Payne’s death is still being investigated, but he reportedly had erratic behavior at his hotel and had to be physically taken up to his room, where he fell from the balcony. The singer attended former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires earlier this month.