‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss

Quinton Aaron, the actor best known for his role in the 2009 film The Blind Side, has shed some serious weight. After falling into a string of unhealthy habits amid the ongoing pandemic, the actor has shed nearly 100 pounds, and he has the impressive before-and-after pictures to highlight his drastic weight loss.

Aaron, who opened up about his weight loss journey to TMZ, credited his weight loss to a stricter regimen. The actor revealed that when the pandemic began, he began to develop unhealthy eating habits. According to Aaron, he began binge eating at home and developed a craving for chocolate and would begin his day by eating two jumbo-sized KitKat packs and two Reese’s packs. When out to eat, he would also end his meal with a chocolate dessert. Aaron also shared that amid the pandemic, he developed a liking for bread, and would sometimes eat two sandwiches in one sitting. These habits, he shared, led to him putting on some weight.

After some time, however, Aaron decided that he needed to make a change. The actor shared that he was prompted to begin his weight loss journey due to his professional goals with his production company and music, and he “used the new year as a way to get a new me.” Aaron eventually shed nearly 100 pounds, dropping from 559 pounds to 462 pounds. Aaron reached this massive achievement by cutting out candy bars and bread from his diet and adopting healthier eating habits, with Aaron sharing that he now eats Cobb salads for lunch, fasts, and is sticking to a keto diet. He also said that exercise, such as walking and doing stretching exercises, has helped him lose the weight.

Aaron isn’t done, though. The actor told the outlet that after dropping 100 pounds, he now has his sights set on shedding another 64 pounds, which would put him at the weight he was at when he starred in The Blind Side, and he has set a deadline for himself. Aaron said he wants to reach his next weight loss goal by May 10, the actor sharing that he wants to lose the weight by this deadline as a way to honor his late mother on her birthday. Aaron added that his overall goal is to get between 300-325 pounds.

Aaron is best known for his portrayal of Michael Oher in The Blind Side. The film, released in 2009, told the real-life story of Oher, who was adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, his high school football coach, and went on to have a college football career before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Since the film, Aaron has added a number of other credits to his name, with roles in titles including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Drop Dead Diva, and Gods of Medicine, among many others. He also has several upcoming projects in the works.