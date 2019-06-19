‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Hospitalized With Upper Respiratory Infection, Scares Fans With Video

Quinton Aaron, star of The Blind Side has reportedly been hospitalized by an upper respiratory infection, which the actor admits he almost dismissed as a common cold.

Aaron took to Instagram on Monday to urge his followers to pay attention to their bodies when they’re not feeling their best. Aaron almost ignored what he thought was a common cold, feeling he could shake it off with a little extra rest. However, at the last second, the actor decided to get it checked out. It is a good thing he did, as he found that he was suffering from a pretty severe upper respiratory infection that landed him in the hospital.

Aaron told his followers that at first, he thought he was dealing with simple congestion back in May. He worked through it as much as possible, but when it turned into June and the symptoms were persisting, he decided to head to the doctor. When they got a look at him he was taken to the hospital, where they found that his blood pressure was exceptionally high. They decided to keep him overnight.

“What’s up guys? Um, for those of you that don’t know already, this video is to let you know,” Aaron explained. “I’m going to be good, a couple of health issues just popped up on my radar, and I am in the hospital, but everything is all good. Nothing to worry about. And this is just so you hear it from the horse’s mouth, instead of the word getting out any way.”

“For those those of you that do know what’s up with me and have been praying for me, I appreciate you,” he went on. “I appreciate the love and everything, I appreciate the prayers. I will be back at 100%, I will continue to do what I love to do.”

Aaron called the illness a “minor setback,” and promised that it would not be “a disruption to what I got going on,” which he said included acting in and producing movies. Ultimately, Aaron told TMZ he has been cleared and released from the hospital. He reportedly left on Wednesday with the all-clear.

Aaron has quite a few upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, all of which are in post-production or completed. He will star in a movie by writer-director Jhene Chase titled Summertime Dropouts, which is due out later this year, and he also has a starring role in the TV series Gods of Medicine. However, to most he remains known as Michael Oher, the co-lead in The Blind Side.