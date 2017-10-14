Blake Lively Says Makeup Artist Filmed Her While She Slept

Blake Lively has come forward with her own tale of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

After the Harvey Weinstein allegations surfaced, the Gossip Girl alum opened up about her scary situation with a makeup artist one of her previous projects.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The said the unnamed male crew member repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards her, with his actions culminating with him filming her while she slept.

Up Next: Kate Beckinsale Worries Rejecting Harvey Weinstein Hurt Her Career

“He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” Lively told the Los Angeles Times. “I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

Lively responded by reporting the artist to producers. This went on for three months before Lively had a meeting with them that pushed things to a breaking point.

“Finally after three months of complaining, they called me into my trailer and said, ‘We need to talk to you,’” she said. “I thought, ‘Well finally, they’re going to do something about this man who I had to have touching me all day.’ And they said, ‘Your dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up. And this is very serious and we can’t have this happen again.’”

More: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Bashes Harvey Weinstein

After that disheartening meeting, Lively contacted her lawyer. An investigation into the harassment was launched, and the crew member was removed from the project.

However, it still seemed the producers didn’t care about the harassment she had to endure.

“Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood,” Lively said.