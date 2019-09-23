Blake Lively and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Get Playful Over Ryan Reynolds’ Sexy New Photo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for being playful and sarcastic towards each other on social media. Fans got to see this in process when Reynolds took to Instagram to promote his new alcohol brand, except this time a few others, aside of his wife, chimed in for a little fun.

Reynolds posted a series of classic style photos to Instagram in order to promote Aviation Gin, and that’s when Lively jumped in to express her sense of relief in her “life choices.”

Lively posted, “Feeling very happy about my life choices right now…” while her sister also agreed, posting, “I am ALSO feeling very happy about my sister’s life choices right about now.”

That’s when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in to share what appears to be an inside joke between the two, commenting, “Love these shots and love your gin. Oh but I’m an “a–hole” cos I wanted you to read the second half of the Shining?”

While the pair are hilariously outward on social media about each other, they like to keep most of their private life private, so much so, they’ve made it their mission to keep their children out of the spotlight to ensure as normal of a life as possible.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have teh same normal life that we had,” Lively told Marie Claire in 2016. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

Reynolds also opened up to PEOPLE about how the famous pair manage to keep their family together despite both of them being A-listers.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time,” he said. “If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver, we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Lively’s new thriller The Rhythm Section opens in theaters Nov. 22, 2019.