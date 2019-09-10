Blake Griffin Delivers Brutal Slam Dunk on Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Thank You for Giving Your Daughters Daddy Issues’

Alec Baldwin wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of a few brutal insults during his Comedy Central roast — Blake Griffin delivered a slam dunk on Caitlyn Jenner, who also attended the event. In a clip shared by the network ahead of the roast’s Sept. 15 premiere, Griffin stands at the podium ready to metaphorically pounce on Jenner, who was sitting next to Baldwin and Robert De Niro.

“Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d—,” the NBA player said to a flabbergasted crowd. Jenner took the joke in stride, standing up and clapping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thought she was coming after me for a second,” Griffin quipped.

After a few more NSFW cracks, Griffin mockingly turned a bit more serious to set up his next punchline. “But look, for real, I know we’re all here making fun of Caitlyn but honestly, I want to take this moment to publicly thank you,” he said. “As an athlete, I want to thank you for your bravery. As a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened. And on behalf of the entire NBA, and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

Griffin previously dated supermodel Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn’s daughter with ex-wife Kris Jenner. Kendall and her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian frequently date rappers and NBA stars like Griffin.

Fans immediately reacted to the burn on social media.

“Roasted the whole Kardashian clan. And then some!” one YouTube user wrote in the comments of the video.

“My mouth is still on the floor,” another said, adding that they were “speechless.”

“BLAKE MF GRIFFIN with the sickest burn I heard all year,” someone else wrote.

“Blake looked like a 12 year old kid knowing he bout to get in trouble… he paused like dude I am so screwed… but… imma do it anyways,” another said.

Caitlyn took to Instagram on Monday to promote the special. “Had a wild weekend roasting @alecbaldwininsta -so fun!” she wrote. “Tune into Comedy Central on 9/15 if you want a good laugh.”

The Roast of Alec Baldwin: A Star Is Burned will air Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.