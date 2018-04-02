Blac Chyna Speaks out After Stroller Fight, Will Protect Children ‘At All Cost’

Blac Chyna is speaking out after video surfaced of her swinging around a stroller at an amusement park over the weekend.

The mom of two took to her Instagram story to seemingly defend her actions, appearing to allude to the incident that occurred at the Six Flags in Valencia, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 29-year-old appeared to address the incident, suggesting that someone tried touching one of her children at the park.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

She continued, “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

“Love, King and Dreams Mommy,” Chyna ended the post.

Chyna is mom to 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex-fiancée Rob Kardashian as well as 5-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with ex-boyfriend Tyga.

In video posted to Twitter by onlookers, Chyna lobbed a plastic wagon at an unidentified person while visiting the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park outside Los Angeles. Before attempting to throw the stroller, Chyna angrily ripped off her pink jacket to the ground, revealing a skin-tight white body suit.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

Neither Dream nor King were in the stroller, nor were they visible in footage posted online.

The cause of the fight, which did not appear to get any more physical in the videos posted to Twitter by onlookers, was not immediately known, although Chyna’s Instagram post did seem to allude to someone touching one or both of her children without her permission.

TMZ reports that Chyna was at the amusement park with her bodyguard and friend. The video shows her bodyguard, wearing a green plaid shirt, trying to hold her back.

The incident comes about two weeks after things appeared to be looking up for Chyna and Kardsahian’s strained relationship, with Chyna having wished Kardashian a happy 31st birthday on March 17.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

Another positive sign of Chyna-Kardashian relations came with the news that Kylie Jenner dropped out of the lawsuit she and brother Rob originally filed against Chyna. That lawsuit stems from Chyna allegedly physically attacking Kardashian back in December 2016 with a phone charger while she was intoxicated.

While the lawsuit never claimed Chyna touched Jenner, it did claim she damaged the walls and broke a door on the house Kardashian was renting from his younger half-sister.

TMZ claims Jenner’s new lawyer, Shawn Holley, dropped Jenner from the lawsuit after they realized she had no real financial stake in the case, as Kardashian reportedly fixed the damages himself. As a result of this move, a judge denied Chyna’s request to have Jenner give a deposition in her ongoing lawsuit against Jenner’s family.

However, the lawsuit Chyna filed against Rob, Kylie, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner wages on. Chyna claims the various members of the Kardashian Jenner clan deliberately tried to dismantle her E! network reality show, Rob & Chyna, after she and Rob Kardashian split.