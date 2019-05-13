Blac Chyna Reportedly Named as a Suspect on an Assault With a Deadly Weapon Report

Blac Chyna is reportedly a suspect in a violent incident police are classifying as a potential assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation appears to be related to a report suggesting the former television personality threatened a hairstylist with a knife during an intense altercation on Saturday.

TMZ confirmed with law enforcement sources that Chyna 31, is believed to be a suspect in the case. The altercation occurred early Saturday morning in Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancee’s home. According to TMZ, Chyna and her stylist got into it over money she allegedly owed the hair stylist.

The victim filed a police report alleging that Chyna pulled a knife on her during the disagreement. Source told TMZ Chyna vehemently denied threatening the hairstylist with a weapon. The stylist reportedly left Chyna’s home angry, tossing soda cans at her car on the way out.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told Us Weekly that a report was filed against the Lashed Bar owner, real name Angela White. No more information was revealed at the time, however.

“A police report has been filed against Angela White for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon,” the source said.

Chyna’s 6-year-old son King was reportedly present when the altercation occurred. TMZ reported that after the police report was filed, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services intended to get involved. The organization will reportedly perform a welfare check.

This isn’t the first such incident that’s allegedly occurred at Chyna’s home. According to TMZ, she got in a fight with her makeup artist in January. Police were called. Authorities were also called to a Hawaii hotel later that same month after Blac Chyna allegedly got into a fight with her then-boyfriend, Kid Buu.

No arrests were made in either incident, and both Chyna and Kid Buu were publicly silent on the latter altercation, which occurred at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Waikiki.

Chyna has been tight-lipped about the most recent incident, too. She’s made no mention of her alleged legal issues on Instagram or Twitter, though she has been active on both platforms. On Sunday she posted a photo of King and daughter Dream, whom she shares with Kardashian. Chyna captioned the image with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

Police have not revealed any more about the drama at this time.