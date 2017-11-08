Blac Chyna Faces Backlash After Showing off ‘Real’ Hair and ‘Fire’ Body in New Video

Blac Chyna is giving her fans a glimpse at her famous figure on social media but some of her followers are slamming her for her latest video. The 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram recently to upload a video that shows her putting her tatted body on full display in her underwear. By scrolling through the comments section, it is clear to see that a number of Chyna’s followers had words about the post.

Real Hair 🔥 Body on 🔥 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

“Real Hair 🔥 Body on 🔥,” she captioned the post.

The clip shows the mother of two sporting a black lingerie number while showing off her toned figure in the mirror. She filmed herself striking a series of poses for the camera.

After posting the video on social media, Chyna was met with a mixed reaction from her fans and followers. A slew of users complimented her on her figure while others blasted her, claiming that she has surgically enhanced her body to look the way it does.

“Chyna looking good #perfection,” a fan commented.

“But is the body real?” one person wrote.

“Anyone can be hot when they go under the knife,” another person commented.

When Chyna isn’t posting steamy videos on Instagram she has been sharing images of her two children.

Halloween 2017 🎃 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Last week, she took to social media to reveal a photo of her kids – Dream Kardashian and King Stevenson – wearing their Halloween costumes.

“Halloween 2017,” she captioned the snap.

Chyna and her little ones opted for skeleton bodysuits and masks.