Exclusive: Lisa Bloom Responds to Death Threats Over Blac Chyna Sex Tape: ‘I Will Hunt You Down’

High-powered Hollywood attorney Lisa Bloom knows better than anyone that representing celebrities has its downfall — like being at the center of the controversy that surrounds celebs like Blac Chyna. In the latest development in Chyna’s legal battles, Bloom exclusively revealed to PopCulture.com that she and her family are the targets of “constant rape and death threats.”

One “hater” ruined a family vacation by threatening her daughter, Bloom revealed Thursday, adding that she will not tolerate threats against her family.

“I get rape and death threats constantly but come after my kids, I WILL HUNT YOU DOWN. We will not stop until this monster is caught and brought to justice,” she said.

Bloom said her daughter had been threatened after Bloom refused to pass along a “deranged” message to Chyna. “Last month I tried to go on vacation, but I ended up spending a lot of time dealing with this hater’s threats. He wanted me to give a deranged letter to my client Blac Chyna. I adore Chyna and would never do that. When I refused, he said he’d have me killed. I ignored him. But when he threatened my daughter, even including her home address, I reported him. That crossed the line.”

She cited “nonstop hate, including constant rape and death threats” as the “downside of representing clients in high profile cases.”

“I get [threats] by email, snail mail, and often on social media, no matter how many trolls I block,” Bloom exclusively told PopCulture.com on Thursday.

Bloom is representing Chyna in a case of what Bloom calls “revenge porn,” in which an anonymous social media user leaked NSFW footage of Chyna and her ex-boyfriend on the internet. As a result of the leaked sex tape, Bloom says Chyna’s career has suffered.

“The vast majority of adults are sexually active. Only women are shamed for it. Posting a video of a woman engaged in a sex act is designed to humiliate her, and it does. It also draws out haters eager to find something new to hate about,” Bloom told PopCulture.com Thursday.

Bloom continued, “My client Chyna is a young single mom who has always supported herself in legal occupations, including as a model, social media influencer and brand ambassador. She has lost jobs as a result of this most recent revenge porn incident, as brands do not want to be associated with her, even though what she was doing in the photo was a normal, consensual, adult activity.”

“It sickens me to read the online hate directed at her. Trolls should grow a conscience, and a heart,” Bloom added.

While Chyna’s ex, rapper Menchie, admitted that he filmed the video, he claims it was recorded on Chyna’s phone and that neither of them knows how it was obtained by the anonymous poster.

As her co-counsel Walter Mosley told TMZ they would be contacting police for help in identifying the poster, Bloom outlined to PopCulture.com several serious offenses that are associated with an act of “revenge porn.”

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual,” Bloom said on Tuesday.

Chyna and Bloom previously worked together to combat revenge porn allegations— which Bloom also called an “assault”— when her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian leaked several nude photos and suggestive videos of the 29-year-old on Instagram last year.

Following the incident, Chyna and Bloom appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the harm Kardashian caused by sharing her private, intimate images with his fans.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody post these pictures of me?” Chyna said. “This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt betrayed.”

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles Police Department has obtained a search warrant to investigate the culprit or culprits of the threats against Bloom and her family.