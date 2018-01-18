Blac Chyna’s Assistant in a Coma and Rob Kardashian Helps With Medical Expenses

Blac Chyna’s longtime assistant is in a coma, The Blast reports, and ex-boyfriends Tyga and Rob Kardashian have stepped in to help pay for medical expenses.

Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, who also helped run Chyna’s clothing line, was reportedly at Lashed salon on December 18 when she suffered a severe brain hemorrhage and fell unconscious. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was transferred to the ICU, where doctors worked to stabilize her.

After a month-long stay in the hospital, Hernandez fell into a coma on January 11 following a seizure and bleeding in her brain.

Doctors also had to terminate the baby Hernandez was carrying, TMZ reports. She was reportedly five months pregnant.

The family of Chyna’s assistant set up a GoFundMe page to support Hernandez’s medical expenses, and both Tyga and Kardashian reportedly contributed to the cause.

Tyga’s donation of $5,000 was gifted under his real name, Michael Stevenson, while Kardashian pledged two donations totaling $10,000 on the site.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $18,000 of the $50,000 goal had been raised.

Hernandez previously suffered a stroke in July, which left her partially blind. Following the incident, doctors diagnosed her with an arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal connection between arteries and veins that occurs at birth.

Doctors reportedly advised Hernandez to terminate her then-early pregnancy and stop working to undergo several radiation therapy treatments. But because the treatment was not guaranteed to cure her condition, the house manager and assistant continued to work as sole provider for her three children.

To visit Hernandez’s GoFundMe profile, click here.