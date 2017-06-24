Blac Chyna Involved in Car Accident With a DUI-Suspected Driver

Blac Chyna was involved in a car accident early Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

According TMZ, the reality star, 29, was in Studio City, California, when another vehicle rear-ended her white Rolls Royce at approximately 2:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene detained the other driver and administered DUI tests, but it is currently unclear if the motorist was arrested.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chyna appeared to walk away from the accident unharmed, but she was reportedly taken into an ambulance and checked out by the paramedics for 45 minutes.

An unidentified friend picked her up after she was released.

The incident comes less than a week after Chyna and Rob Kardashian spent Father’s Day with their 7-month-old daughter Dream at Disneyland. The former couple is not currently together, but they are working out their issues.

Blac Chyna reportedly involved in a car crash and checked out in an ambulance! 🙏 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/rR5LP2x4xq — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 24, 2017

The incident comes less than a week after Chyna and Rob Kardashian spent Father’s Day with their 7-month-old daughter Dream at Disneyland. The former couple is not currently together, but they are working out their issues.