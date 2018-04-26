Blac Chyna Ripped Online for Giving Daughter Dream Hair Extensions

Blac Chyna deleted an Instagram photo of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, wearing pink hair extensions hours after Chyna was lambasted by commenters.

In the photo originally shared Wednesday, 17-month-old Dream sat with her hands outstretched toward the camera, donning a pair of pink clip-on hair extensions, a denim dress and other colorful accessories.

“My beautiful baby girl,” Chyna, 29, captioned the photo of her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s daughter. Chyna is also mom to 5-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex-fiancé Tyga.

Not everyone saw the photo as sweet, with disgruntled Instagram users leaving scalding comments.

“She’s not a toy… clip on bows?? Try again… that’s a weave!!!” one person said.

“Cute baby, but why the pink bow extensions,” another wrote.

“I want to be a fly on the wall when Kris [Jenner] sees this,” another person wrote, referencing Dream’s grandmother.

“She put a damn weave on her baby. I’m unfollowing,” one person said.

But others defended the mom, calling the photo “really cute.”

“Ppl mad about clip on bows.. i even had those when i was little. They came with my dolls so i could match them,” someone said.

“So cute Dreamy,” another wrote.

“She is so adorable,” said another.

Chyna herself is known for frequently changing up the color of her own hair, and previously shared photos of herself sporting a pink bob hairstyle weeks after going platinum blonde.

Chyna frequently shares photos that leave little to the imagination, with last week no exception when she struck a few poses in red thigh-high boots, an underboob-baring crop top and a pair of high-waisted boy shorts.

Earlier that day, April 20, she posted a promotional video for a product called the Glass Blunt. The tutorial showed how to use a marijuana product, and Chyna herself wasn’t in the video. She did, however, challenge her followers to give it a try.

“4/20 baybeee! You know what that means!” she wrote. “[YBN Almighty Jay] woke me up this morning with some Purple… Who else gettin on this #GlassBluntChallenge with me today??”

The model has been criticized for her attitude toward drugs in the past. Her ex, Rob Kardashian, has accused her of excessive drinking and cocaine use on several occasions, citing that as the reason that she allegedly assaulted him on Christmas Day in 2016.

Chyna has no shortage of troubles of her own, but she reportedly spent this month privately reveling in the misfortune of Khloé Kardashian. Chyna is still locked in various legal battles with the Kardashians, and reportedly still blames them for the failure of her own reality show.

“Giving birth for the first time is supposed to be one of the happiest days in Khloé’s life and it’s the exact opposite and Chyna’s reveling in her misery,” a source told InTouch last week. “It’s so fitting because Khloé’s been extra evil to Chyna and always thought she was little miss perfect.”

“Chy thinks Khloé had this coming,” the insider continued. “She had to be stupid or delusional to think Tristan wouldn’t do the same. When you play with dogs, sooner or later you’re going to get bit.”