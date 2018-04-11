Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Proposes on Instagram

In what might not be the most romantic proposal ever delivered, Blac Chyna‘s boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay recently asked her to “marry” him on Instagram.

In all fairness, the post does seem to be more playful than serious, as Jay posted a photo of Chyna standing outside a gas station in an oversized hoodie and tennis shoes.

His caption, “Will You Marry Me?,” comes across as more of a comment on his feelings for her rather than an actual proposal.

Chyna and Jay appear to be very happy with one another, which is great news for the reality TV personality as just last year she went through a very tough time with her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Kardashian had his Instagram account temporarily shut down after he posted screenshots of texts with Chyna which included nude photos of her. He also accused her of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man.

In a subsequent interview, Chyna opened up about the future of her dating-life and said that she was going to take “a classier route.”

“I would like somebody confident, who takes care of his business, is strong, healthy. Somebody that loves their family and treats their friends right — and treats me right,” Chyna stated

Chyna also spoke out about Rob’s social media assault against her, saying, “I was devastated, of course. The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Following the fallout between her and Kardashian, Chyna began dating rapper Mechie, but severed that relationship after only dating for about two months.

According to reports, Chyna and Mechie got into a massive argument in August with sources saying it was over him being flirtatious with other women.

Per the sources, Mechie was apparently flirting with other women on social media and when Chyna found out she became very upset.

Interestingly, Mechie, at some point, went and got Chyna’s initials tattooed behind his ear, but that didn’t fix things. The source went on to say that she ended things regardless.

In early 2018, a sex tape featuring Chyna and Mechie made its way online, prompting Chyna to enlist police help in identifying the leaker. Mechie confirmed that he was the man in the video with Chyna but stated that he was not the one who leaked it as the video was on her phone and not his.

Between the end of her relationship with Mechie and her new relationship with Jay, Chyna does not appear to have been officially linked with anyone else.