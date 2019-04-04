Blac Chyna Allowed to Depose Ryan Seacrest in Kardashian Legal Battle

Blac Chyna will be allowed to depose Ryan Seacrest in her legal battle with the Kardashians.

According to The Blast, Chyna’s legal team will be allowed to grill Seacrest on any information he may have pertinent to her case against the family, wherein she claims that the Kardashians and Jenners executed a plan to publicly defame her for the purpose of getting her reality series Rob & Chyna cancelled so that it could be replaced with Life of Kylie.

She also requested that Seacrest be forced to turn over private texts between he and Kylie Jenner, but the court is not requiring that of him at this time.

Seacrest previously refused to agree to a deposition on the basis that he was not personally involved with Rob & Chyna, and therefore “there simply is no legal or factual basis to subject [him] to a deposition” because he “had nothing whatsoever to do with the events giving rise to this action” and “has no relevant testimony to offer.”

Chyna and her team hit back at Seacrest, issuing a statement in response that read, “Contrary to Mr. Seacrest’s conduct… celebrities with massive wealth and fame are not above the law.”

“Although the requested amount of sanctions for Mr. Seacrest’s conduct will not make a dent in Mr. Seacrest’s wealth as a practical matter, it is very important of this Court to send a message to Mr. Seacrest and the celebrity community that they, in fact, are not above the law,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani wrote in an affidavit

“While no Californian likes to be subpoenaed for a deposition, noncompliance with that subpoena without justification should not be permitted simply because the subpoenaed Californian has the money to pay his attorneys to mount a baseless defense to the subpoena in court,” the affidavit added.

Ciani then went on to address Seacrest’s claims that he was never involved with Rob & Chyna.

“Now Seacrest is now falsely claiming he had no involvement with the show getting picked up for a second season,” she said. “One of the defenses in this case is that Season 2 of Rob & Chyna did not go forward due to ‘poor ratings.’ “

“However, Mr. Seacrest likely has unique knowledge regarding the impact on Defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner of the fact that Season 1 of Rob & Chyna had higher ratings than the concurrent season of KUWTK, and twice the ratings of Rob & Chyna’s Season 2 replacement show, Life of Kylie,” Ciani added.

There is no word on when Seacrest deposition will be held, but if Chyna’s team is not satisfied with his statements they will be allowed to to depose him a second time.