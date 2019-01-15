Blac Chyna Allegedly Throws Drink at ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Alexis Skyy During Fight

Things are getting down and dirty — and sticky — between Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna after throwing a drink on Kardashian’s supposed new woman crush, Alexis Skyy.

According to Us Weekly, the two were involved in a physical altercation at a private party in Los Angeles on Saturday. Allegedly, Skyy was invited by Chyna to her VIP section of the party and they shared a few drinks together. Shortly after, Skyy took to her Instagram account accusing the 30-year-old of throwing a drink on the Love and Hip Hop star.

Skyy took a swing at Chyna which caused an uproar among the crowd and between the two reality TV celebrities. The 24-year-old was quickly kicked out of the party, then immediately made it clear via social media she was waiting for Chyna outside.

“I’M NOT LEAVING LA UNTIL U SEE ME!!! I DON’T HAVE S—T ELSE TO SAY,” she posted on her Instagram story before adding, “PLEASE STOP TRYING TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE I’M CRAZY .. I’M NOT EVEN THE TYPE TO START A FIGHT. SHE THREW A DRINK AT ME .. @BLACCHYNA STAY OFF THE COKE AND ADDYS..”

As she continued to wait for Chyna outside, she took to social media again posting on her Instagram stories, “I am like the nicest person in the world,” she wrote. “I’m sitting down, minding my business, somebody said, ‘Yo, Chyna is at the party, she want to kick it wit you. So I went over there, I sat with her, we kicked it, we had a drink or two. After the second drink, we had some Red Bull, and out of nowehere this b— starts, ‘B—, you gotta get the f— up out of my section.’ I said, ‘Who the f— are you talking to?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta get up right now.’”

It’s safe to say things got heated, but the father of one stirred the pot even more. According to OK!, Kardashian posted a photo of Skyy a few days after and titled it “My WCW…I’ve been wanting you for so long” followed by a series of heart emojis.

There’s not confirmation as to whether the two are in a relationship or not.

Back in Nov. 2018, Chyna slammed the father of her child after he requested to have his child support payments decreased after claiming he could no longer pay his $20,000 per month amounts for their daughter, Dream.

“Work hard, Play harder! My s—! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F—ing Lies!” she captioned in an Instagram video claiming she didn’t need his financial support. During the video she flashed her Rolls Royce, Ferrari, and Bently Truck parked outside of her home.

The two have been battling back and forth for quite some time now, and it seems as though things just got heated even more.