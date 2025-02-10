Bizarre CGI Jimmy Johnson Super Bowl Pre-Show Video Makes Fox Viewers Groan

Fox Sports and their NFL team took a moment before the Super Bowl to pay tribute to the career of Jimmy Johnson. While this isn’t an offensive thought by itself, the way they decided to tell the story was offensive to a number of people.

As USA Today points out, Fox used AI to travel through Johnson’s life and career. They start at his short playing days, then his coaching start at Louisiana Tech in 1965, followed by the golden years at Miami and the champion years at Dallas. They just glance over his time in Miami with the Dolphins, but that’s not the problem fans noticed.

“This Jimmy Johnson AI thing deeply sucks and is so embarrassing,” one fan wrote on social media.

“What is this weird dumb AI Jimmy Johnson segment,” another added.

“Why do we need AI Jimmy Johnson while we have the real deal,” a third wrote.

“What in the Polar Express are we doing with this Jimmy Johnson CGI pregame biopic,” a fourth wrote, echoing similar complaints that people had about the movie too upon release.

Now, Johnson’s reaction after the fact makes these reactions just some funny throwaway internet content and not a total AI creep-fest. He was genuinely moved by the clip and the praise he has received. It’s similar to when he was surprised with his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and just as well deserved.

“I can truly say because of my family and because of ya’ll, I’ve never been happier than in this time of my life. Happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” Johnson said on the broadcast.

We just wish they spent a little more time on creating the thing. His lips don’t even match his words half the time!